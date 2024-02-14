Sir Alexander McCall Smith For Conversations At GBF Fundraising Dinner 

This year the Gaborone Book Festival has set itself the audacious task reaching and impacting at least 100,000 primary school-going children across Botswana through Read Aloud Activations

GAZETTE REPORTER

In an exciting turn of events, renowned wordsmith Sir Alexander McCall Smith is visiting Botswana in March and will be a part of the Gaborone Book Festival’s (GBF) fundraising dinner that will include a conversation with him on the evening of Friday 8 March.

McCall Smith’s visit comes at a time when the GBF Trust is keen to develop its School Outreach Programme, which essentially plants the seed of reading in primary school-going children across Botswana through the Read Aloud Activations.

“To-date, GBF has reached and impacted over 60,000 students across Botswana,” GBF co-founder, Kenanao Phele, told Time Out.

A bold target

“For 2024, the passionate team at GBF has set itself the audacious goal of reaching and impacting at least 100,000 primary school-going children across Botswana through Read Aloud Activations.

“This is a bold target. The Trust is currently on a fundraising drive to run its School Outreach Programme.”

The GBF project has attracted the support of Sir Alexander Smith, the famous author of The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency series, who will be visiting Botswana in March.

He was the professor of medical law at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland before he became a full-time author.

Worthwhile initiative

Said Sir Alexander: “I am looking forward to attending the event which is to be held in aid of this important and worthwhile initiative and to meeting people who share the founders’ wonderful vision.

“The organisers hope that you will join them in supporting and attending this fundraising initiative. I look forward to seeing you there!”

McCall Smith has written and contributed to more than 100 books, including specialist academic titles, novels, short story collections, and children’s books.

The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency

His various series of books have been translated into more than 46 languages throughout the world. He is best known for The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency series that is set in Botswana, as well as 44 Scotland Street and Isabel Dalhousie novels, both set in Scotland.

The Gaborone Book Festival (GBF) is a Botswana-registered Trust that promotes a culture of reading. It has been in existence for six years now and holds various platforms, including its flagship event, the Annual Gaborone Book Festival, as well as a countrywide children’s programme focusing on hard-to-reach, low-income and vulnerable communities, book afternoons and a free, open to all and accessible book club.