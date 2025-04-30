Stanbic Bank Fest Sets New Lifestyle Standard 

The First edition of the Stanbic Bank Music and Lifestyle Festival exceeded expectations with its entire package of music, fashion, art and gourmet experiences

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

From the seamless, traffic-free arrival of patrons to the aesthetic setups, the first Stanbic Bank Music and Lifestyle Festival at the Royal Aria Stadium in Tlokweng over the weekend delivered a whole multi-sensory experience.

With inclusion of local fashion labels like Glotto, Collections by BK Proctor, and The Denim Loft, gourmet food bites, captivating live art displays and an energetic musical lineup, there was something for everyone.

Ahead of the event, Stanbic Bank’s Head of Brand and Marketing, Stephanie Sandridge, promised an experience that would “engage all the senses” and the festival lived up to the billing.

“The turnout was incredible, and the feedback from media, artists, and our partners has been invaluable. We heard you, we brought it, and we’re committed to supporting and growing the creative economy,” Sandridge said.

Enthralled

Interactive lifestyle zones, immersive art installations, curated fashion showcases, and a gourmet village created a vibrant atmosphere that kept festivalgoers enthralled throughout.

Musically, while the day soared with performances from top local acts like Mpho Sebina and Lioness Ratang, the standout moment belonged to the legendary TKZee.

Their major throwback set, crowned by Stagga and Zwai Bala’s performance of the timeless hit “It Gets Crazy,” sent the crowd into a euphoric frenzy.

Masterful ensemble

Han C’s collaboration with the iconic KTM Choir added another memorable layer on the festival. Performing his hits alongside legendary artists Banjo Mosele and Charma Gal, Han C offered a masterful ensemble experience.

“It was the organising team’s idea to come up with something different, and I collaborated with KTM Choir. I invited two artists I have songs with to also join me on the stage,” he explained in an interview.

The curated DJ line-up also brought together some of the most exciting talents who kept the energy high and the dance floors alive.

Expressive works

In the art exhibition marquee, renowned painter Ronald Kegomoditswe, known as Ron de Artist, offered a live demonstration of his creative process. His colourful, expressive works drew a steady stream of onlookers.

“Platforms like these work for me as an artist,” he said. “They allow me to engage new audiences and gain valuable feedback that can elevate my work.”

Ron de Artist emphasised that while making sales was important, engaging directly with festival attendees was equally valuable for his growth as a creator.

Cultural tourism

The festival drew over 2,200 attendees, with 18 local and international artists delivering unforgettable performances. A total of 38 local businesses and vendors took part, offering a wide range of products and services. Their participation added to the festival’s vibrant energy and helped showcase the strength and creativity of the local business community.

Stanbic Bank’s intention is to build a long-term, high-impact tradition with the Music and Lifestyle Festival. Far from being a one-off spectacular, the event is envisioned as a sustainable platform that will grow with every edition.

With plans to influence cultural tourism, Stanbic hopes to position Botswana on the regional and continental events calendar.