The Mela Legacy: Botswana’s Past Meets A Futuristic Vision 

Blending traditional African knowledge systems with speculative fiction, Ita Mangela’s book, The Mela Legacy, is poised to shake up Botswana’s literary scene

In an exciting first for Botswana’s literary landscape, debut author Ita Mangela is set to launch The Mela Legacy, a four-part series that reframes the country’s past and future through a narrative that is as bold as it is rooted in ancestry.

The book will be unveiled on 19 June 2025 at Exclusive Books, Airport Junction Mall, Gaborone from 6pm to 8pm and promises to be an evening where heritage and imagination dance in unison.

Set across iconic locations in Botswana, the story is told through the eyes of Nala Isa, a brilliant University of Botswana student whose quiet life is forever changed by her friendship with Emang Mela, a mysterious member of the Mela family. Together they unravel a hidden legacy encoded in the country’s ancient past – one that holds the keys to a radically different future.

The power of forgotten wisdom

At the heart of The Mela Legacy is a compelling exploration of identity, ancestry and the power of forgotten wisdom. As Nala navigates friendships, history and metaphysical truths, readers are drawn into a layered world where ancestral knowledge systems meet futuristic science.

The story weaves themes of self-discovery, cultural pride and transformation, challenging readers to imagine an Africa that leads the future without abandoning its roots.

Mangela’s characters are richly rendered and intentionally diverse. Nala is curious and brilliant, Emang is magnetic and mysterious, and Professor Sala – driven but cynical. Through these characters, the series reflects on the personal and political, on power and potential, and on the stories that we inherit versus the ones we choose to write for ourselves.

Spirituality and science

More than just a setting, Botswana becomes a character in its own right. The story celebrates Botswana’s natural wonders and historical richness, transporting readers to both real and imagined locations where spirituality and science converge.

Chapters such as Bobonong, Conscious, The Game, and Quest for Truth double as metaphors for personal evolution and national awakening.

Years in the making

The Mela Legacy was years in the making but took shape over an 18-month intensive writing period. While the central vision remained intact, Mangela allowed the story to grow organically, especially when balancing scientific and technological concepts with storytelling that remained human, emotional and relatable.

With free entry and an expected turnout of creatives, educators, students and futurists, the book launch promises to be more than just a reading; it will be a celebration of Botswana’s storytelling power and an invitation to dream differently.