Trio of Talents to Shine at RMB Latitudes Art Fair 

Chukura, Motsomi and Gollifer will each bring their distinctive style and perspective to the artsy space

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

As the vibrant and diverse art scene in Africa continues to flourish, three exceptional Botswana-based artists are set to make their mark at the prestigious RMB Latitudes Fair in Johannesburg, South Africa from 24 to 15 May 2024.

Represented by curatorial agency, ReCurate, Ann Gollifer, Ngozi Lebogang Chukura and Modisa Tim Motsomi – whose array of works will vary from painting and photography to mixed media fibre work in the Special Projects section of the Fair’s International Galleries Platform – will each bring their distinctive style and perspective to the artsy space.

Gollifer: A Visionary in Botswana’s Art Scene

Born in 1960, Gollifer is a British-Guyanese visual artist whose career has been marked by significant contributions to the art community in Botswana. She emerged as a key figure in the burgeoning contemporary art scene in Botswana during the 1990s.

From 1991 to 2001, Gollifer played an instrumental role in the Thapong Triangle International Artist’s Workshops, which were pivotal in nurturing local talent and fostering international art exchanges. Today, Gollifer operates her own studio in Gaborone and continues to champion contemporary art through the Art Residency Centre at the Gaborone Club.

Represented by “Guns and Rain” in Johannesburg, her work is showcased globally in both private and public collections. Her diverse practice spans painting, print-making, writing and photography. Gollifer has published several books and papers, underscoring her profound influence in the art world.

Chukura: Exploring Feminism Through Art

Chukura is a Nigerian-Motswana multidisciplinary artist whose work delves into themes of spirituality, nature and feminism, often using the female form as her muse. Her art is a blend of intuition and action, resulting in hybrid pop-femme-flora subjects that explore contemporary feminisms and create modern mythologies.

Chukura holds a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Arts from the Michaelis School of Fine Art. Her impressive portfolio includes participation in several group exhibitions such as Surprize Surprize, the Joburg Fringe, and the FNB Art Joburg Fair.

Her solo exhibition, “The Shadow Journals,” held at Alliance Francaise in Gaborone in 2012, further cemented her reputation as a leading voice in feminist art.

Motsomi: Mapping Identity and Sovereignty Through Art

Born in 1990, Motsomi is a multidisciplinary artist based in Francistown whose work explores the complex narratives of the black body as both a place and an inhabited space.

His innovative use of topographical mapping practices highlights the visible and invisible negotiations involved in defining, naming and claiming land, challenging assumptions of sovereignty.

Motsomi’s artwork has been showcased in numerous exhibitions across South Africa, Botswana, and internationally, including the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Israel and Kenya.

Through his art, Motsomi navigates and questions the intersections of geography, identity and power, offering profound insights into the African experience. His ability to merge conceptual depth with visual storytelling makes him a compelling figure in contemporary art.

ReCurate

ReCurate, the citizen and female-owned by Renee Eisen-Khonat is the first curatorial agency based in Botswana to exhibit at the RMB Latitudes Fair.

ReCurate will be exhibiting in the Centre Court area of the Fair, alongside an Abdus Salaam solo sculptural exhibition and a presentation of Geoffrey and Wendy Armstrong’s work.