…An interactive session is slated for this weekend

Key stakeholders in the music industry will convene in Gaborone in a couple of days for an interactive session that is set to provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the music business and equip them with the tools to succeed in this highly competitive industry.

Slated for 25 March at the Notwane Lifestyle Club from 10am to 5pm, the event will run under the theme “Unleashing the Power of Music Business: An Interactive Session.”

“The music industry is constantly evolving and individuals and organisations must stay ahead,” says the event organiser, Eddie Mihigo, in a statement.

Connect, network, collaborate

“The Music Business Networking Sessions aim to educate attendees on how they can improve themselves creatively, take advantage of music business opportunities, and equip them with the necessary tools to succeed.”

The goal of the networking session is to provide a platform for attendees to connect, network and collaborate with music industry professionals, peers and thought leaders.

The event will bring together individuals from different parts of Botswana, SADC entertainment and creative industries ranging from artists, animators, videographers, writers and lawyers to record labels, managers, agents and music publishers, as well as relevant government departments, international organisations and media outlets to foster collaborations and professional development.

Lasting connections

The idea is to facilitate meaningful and productive conversations, foster new partnerships and promote an exchange of ideas and best practices.

Says Mihigo: “We expect at least 50 attendees from the local and international community per session, with each attendee paying P150. By the end of the session, attendees will have expanded their professional network, gained valuable insights and made lasting connections in the music business community.”

Key takeaways

Attendees will have an up-to-date knowledge of the current state of the music industry and be fully aware of the best practices and innovative strategies for monetising music, networking opportunities with industry professionals and peers and inspiring insights and of practical means to succeed in the music business.