WDP Band kicks off first Live Band Home Shindig of the Year

Live music to be more intimate than ever, thanks to home gigs

Shindig is an incubator event to build capacity in the creative industry

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lovers of well curated live band music are in for a treat at this year’s first WDP Shindig or house gig.

Slated for 26 March at the Wild Tree Place in Tlokweng, the crossover jazz outfit, WDP will be entertaining guests with a repertoire of local jazz renditions.

“The concept of staging a live band music concert at homes was inspired by the fact that we do not have a lot of performance spaces,” the co-founder of WDP, Leroy Nyoni, said in an interview.

“We started the home gigs in 2018 but were stopped in our tracks by the pandemic. We are now back to create memorable live home concerts which are an up-close, intimate, stripped down unplugged music sessions.”

The crossover jazz live band WDP has one album under their belt, The Bechuanaland Sessions, Volume 1, that has jazzed up local hit songs to create soulful renditions.

Crossover jazz is a genre of music rooted in jazz that aims for mainstream popularity by covering well-known songs while the concept of the crib shindig entails a soulful evening laced with great live music performances, good food, drinks and great company. The band mainly performs live sessions.

Said Nyoni: “We are also working on our second album, The Bechuanaland Sessions Phase 2, that will be officially released early 2023. We are looking to host 250 people to create intimacy without compromising on quality. The ambience will be fun, friendly, mature and bespoke with hospitality like no other. We would definitely make you feel like you are having a good time at home with family.”

The home gig will kick off at 4pm but the band, featuring the likes of Zuziwe and Yolanda Mavuma, Sakkie Nonong, Gomotsegang Rapoo and Michale T-Mox, will hop onto the stage at 7pm.

Nyoni said security of patrons is a top priority and that they have secured secure parking spots. Food and drinks will be catered for. P200 tickets can be purchased on digital platforms.

WDP Shindigs are performances hosted in alternative spaces like residences or even secure parking lots in and around Gaborone. Nyoni adds that since inception Shindigs are incubator events built to create capacity in the creative industry.