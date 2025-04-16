MultiChoice Botswana unveils jaw-dropping 2025 content in Sip & Paint Content Showcase

GAZETTE REPORTER

Entertainment took on a new form recently when MultiChoice Botswana invited media and content creators to an exclusive Sip & Paint Content Showcase in Gaborone where a tantalising glimpse into its thrilling 2025 content lineup was on display.

Gone are the days of passive viewing – this being about feeling the beat of drama, sports, and adventure through art, conversation and curated experiences. And if the preview is anything to go by, 2025 will be a year of unforgettable moments.

Stellar lineup

“Through DStv, MultiChoice Botswana doesn’t just bring entertainment – we bring the world to Batswana, right where they are,” said Stephanie Pillay, Managing Director of MultiChoice Botswana, at the showcase.

Whether streamed on a device or watched on a big screen, the promise remains the same: world-class entertainment at your fingertips. With a stellar lineup spanning drama, documentaries, sports and more, viewers are guaranteed to stay glued to their screens.

Shaka returns, legends rise

Fans of “Shaka iLembe” can rejoice as the wildly popular historical epic returns to reignite the screens. The adrenaline will spike as Botswana’s elite athletes take centre stage in the Diamond League, kicking off in China on 26 April.

“This isn’t just about sports; it’s history in motion,” said Thembile Legwaila, Head of Marketing. Thanks to SuperSport, viewers will watch their heroes chase glory and fly the flag high – live and unfiltered.

Walk with giants

At 8.05 tonight (16 April), Discovery Channel (DStv Channel 121) will bring us up close and personal with giants – literally. “Walking with Elephants” follows famed explorer Levison Wood as he undertakes a 650-mile journey across Botswana, shadowing the world’s largest elephant migration.

The last of us: back and bolder

Post-apocalyptic fans, brace yourselves: “The Last of Us” Season 2 premiered on 14 April at 9pm on M-Net Africa (Channel 102). Set five years after the emotionally charged events of Season 1, Joel and Ellie now face an even darker world riddled with complex moral decisions, haunting memories, and harrowing new enemies.

With twists inspired by the acclaimed video game, viewers can expect edge-of-your-seat storytelling.

Gospel, glamour and grit

A bold new telenovela arrives on 21 April on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161), pulling back the curtain on the gospel music industry. “Genesis” introduces viewers to gospel power couple, Felicia and Gabriel Thabethe, whose record label – and relationship – begin to unravel amidst a storm of betrayal, ambition and broken hallelujahs.

It’s a series that dares to ask: what happens when the spirit collides with scandal?

The Sip & Paint Content Showcase was more than an event but an invitation to own the moment, to colour outside the lines of traditional entertainment, and to be part of a future where stories aren’t just told but lived.