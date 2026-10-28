Why Ezra and Frostbite Are Going South

This is more than a festival booking. Ezra Neethings and DJ Frostbite are heading to South Africa’s Mahika Mahikeng as a strategic partnership looks to turn Botswana’s creative talent into a regional export.

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

A festival slot can mean a few hours in the spotlight. The bigger question is what happens when the music stops. For Botswana artists Ezra Neethings and DJ Frostbite, this year’s Mahika Mahikeng Cultural Music Festival 2026 slated for 3-6 December offers a chance to reach audiences across the border and potentially open doors to a wider regional market.

Their inclusion comes through a strategic partnership between The Creative Blueprint Agency and South African events company Big Daddy Events 247.

NOT JUST ABOUT THE LINE-UP

The move is part of a broader effort to connect Botswana’s creative industry with regional audiences, events and commercial opportunities. Rather than presenting the selections as a ranking of local musicians, the agency says its choices reflect market opportunities and audience relevance.

“At The Creative Blueprint Agency, we provide strategic advisory support to position Botswana’s creative industry beyond its borders,” says Tshepo Ngakaagae in an interview.

She says the objective is to create opportunities for artists, creatives and businesses to access regional and international markets.

For Ezra and Frostbite, that means a platform beyond Botswana’s borders. Whether the exposure leads to new listeners, industry connections or future bookings remains to be seen, but the opportunity extends their reach into South Africa’s live music circuit.

THE BUSINESS BEHIND THE BEATS

The partnership also reaches beyond the stage. A Botswana-based beef braai eatery has been invited to set up a stall at Mahika Mahikeng at no cost, giving the business a chance to introduce its products to a wider audience.

And the festival is not intended to be a one-off. Botswana artists are also participating in the All White Youth Experience on 16 December 2026 and the Tlokwe Jazz Music Festival on 1 January 2027, both in Potchefstroom.

Creative Blueprint says it is also in discussions with industry players in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Nigeria, the United States, Zimbabwe and Lesotho.

The strategy is clear: use live events to build connections that could outlast a single performance. A limited number of complimentary Mahika Mahikeng tickets will be available to Botswana through the agency.

For Ezra Neethings and DJ Frostbite, the booking puts Botswana’s sound in a new room. The real measure of success will be whether that room opens more doors.