At Millennium Jazz Restaurant, Miss Millennium 2026 launches less like a pageant and more like a movement, where crowns come with community service and beauty walks hand in hand with purpose

GAZETTE REPORTER

The room at Millennium Jazz Restaurant felt like a legacy check. Past queens, cameras and cultural power players gathered not just to announce a pageant, but to remind everyone why Miss Millennium still matters nearly two decades later.

Guest speakers included Miss Millennium 2008 and founder of the pageant, Felicity Bogacu; Miss Millennium 2025 Ambassador Queen Chedza Pansiri, producer of the pageant Zenzele Hirschfeld and Shima Monageng.

A CROWN WITH MEMORY

Miss Millennium has outlived trends, hashtags and the era when pageants were just about evening gowns. Now it’s about endurance. About women who build.

Monageng said it plainly: “For nearly two decades, this stage has stood the test of time… Miss Millennium has lasted a generation, redefining beauty and empowering women.”

QUEEN AS ACTIVIST

Reigning queen Pansiri doesn’t wear her title — she deploys it. Between working with Selogolo Maano Creative Crew and Amakhoisan, she’s turned the sash into a social tool, pushing arts access for vulnerable youth while flying Botswana’s cultural diplomacy flag as an International Society of Diplomats ambassador.

Her reign reads less like a fairytale and more like a field report.

BEAUTY, BUT MAKE IT COMMUNITY

The calendar proves the point. A High Tea titled Brewing Foundations, Building Wealth lands on March 1, followed by a toiletry drive for Mogoditshane — because glamour without impact is just glitter. The March 7 grand finale will crown a new queen, but the real winner is the community the pageant keeps circling back to.

The event is sponsored by Botswana Post, Clicks, Avani, Fearless Moghul, Women of Works, Maveeta, Millennium Jazz Restaurant, and Leapfrog.