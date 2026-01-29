Why Pausing Has Become Revolutionary

Selah, a new guided journal invites women to slow down, reflect deeply and realign with God before stepping into what’s next

GAZETTE REPORTER

In a culture obsessed with speed, productivity and “what’s next,” Tshegofatso Rasedikela is inviting women to do the opposite—pause. Published by Villescense Publishing Studios, Selah is an 81-page guided reflection journal designed for Christian women seeking clarity, healing and spiritual alignment.

Rooted in the biblical meaning of Selah—to stop, consider and discern—the journal encourages women to intentionally reflect on the year they’ve lived with God, not rush past it.

“At times, we blame God for outcomes He was never responsible for,” Rasedikela explained. “Not because the answers were absent, but because we failed to pay attention.”

THREE SECTIONS, ONE SPIRITUAL JOURNEY

Selah unfolds in three intentional sections: reflect, give thanks, and gear up.

REFLECT

This section guides readers through honest evaluation—spirituality, relationships, finances, emotional well-being, health and purpose—helping them recognise patterns and discern where God has been present.

“Many feel as though they are moving back and forth spiritually,” Rasedikela notes, “when in truth, they are repeating patterns they have never taken time to recognize or confront.”

GIVE THANKS

Here, gratitude takes centre stage—acknowledging answered prayers, hidden graces, difficult lessons and the people God used as vessels along the journey.

GEAR UP

Rather than goal-setting pressure, this section focuses on prayerful surrender—realigning with God’s will and stepping forward in faith and expectancy.

MORE THAN A JOURNAL

A born-again believer and founder of Her & God, Rasedikela’s mission is clear: helping young women become whole, Spirit-led and secure in their identity in Christ.

Selah is available for P120. Orders can be placed via +267 72 916 997.

Post Views: 285