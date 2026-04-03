Why ProVerb’s New Book is Timely

In a world running on burnout and soft chaos, ProVerb’s To Health With It! lands right on time, calling for a full-life reset that goes far beyond the body

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

At first, it sounds cheeky. A playful twist on “to hell with it.” But in 2026, an era of quiet burnout, emotional fatigue, and financial anxiety, To Health With It! feels less like a pun and more like a need for survival.

Launched in Gaborone this past weekend, To Health With It! Reset, Realign and Redefine Your Health, Wealth and Happiness by seasoned broadcaster and media personality, Tebogo “ProVerb” Thekisho, is timely.

THIS IS NOT A FITNESS BOOK

“If I am in a toxic work environment where I’m miserable and unhappy, when I get home that behavior may affect my family life,” ProVerb said, cutting straight to the domino effect of imbalance.

What started as a physical wake-up call spirals into something deeper for the author: emotional instability, financial missteps, and a life out of alignment.

“At 100kg, I had a very brutal conversation with a producer who straight out told me I was fat. That’s how I start the book. I was the host of a TV show then, and the producer said the show needed to be young, sexy, and cool, which I understood,” he said.

“It then sent me on a pursuit of the betterment of all the different aspects of my life.”

This is where the book hits its nerve. Because right now, everyone is juggling something, and most are dropping more than they admit.

THE AGE OF HOLISTIC HEALING

ProVerb leans into a truth many are just beginning to accept: wellness isn’t aesthetic, it’s architectural. You can’t fix one pillar and ignore the rest.

“So, as a whole human being, you have to balance life by addressing each aspect individually,” he explains.

From mental and emotional health to money habits and spiritual grounding, the book pushes readers to audit their entire existence, not just their waistlines.

He said: “Sometimes the self-analysis is where the repair begins.”

PERFECTION IS OUT, PROCESS IS IN

“I was cautious not to write it like a prescription… I think it’s mythical to think a perfect life exists,” ProVerb admits.

And maybe that’s why the book resonates now. It doesn’t promise a glow-up. It demands a look-in.

With an Ebobea Book Awards nomination already under its belt ahead of its April 7 release, the message is clear: people are ready to do the work.

THE REAL TREND? BALANCE

In a culture obsessed with looking okay, To Health With It! asks a tougher question: Are you actually okay? Because right now, timing is everything, and this might just be the reset people didn’t know they needed.