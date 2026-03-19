Why Young Artists Need Recognition

In the quiet solitude of a studio, many artists spend years creating without applause. For local painter Katlego C.L. Twala, winning a Sponsor Award at the inaugural Toyota Tsusho CFAO African Art Award proves why recognition can transform not only a career but an artist’s belief in their voice

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

For many young artists, the hardest part isn’t creating the work. It’s believing someone out there is actually paying attention.

Across Africa, a new platform is beginning to change that narrative. The Toyota Tsusho CFAO African Art Award, launched in August 2025, was created to spotlight emerging talent on the continent and provide artists with something just as valuable as prize money — visibility.

From nearly 100 nominated artists across Africa, a shortlist of 12 was selected by an international network of curators and critics. Only five artists ultimately received awards.

Among them: Local painter Katlego C.L. Twala.

WHEN DOUBT MEETS RECOGNITION

The recognition arrived almost unexpectedly. Twala had only graduated in 2024 after years of rigorous training at the Swedish Academy of Realist Art and the Barcelona Academy of Art. Her career was just beginning to gain traction when the nomination email arrived.

“At first, I wasn’t sure,” she admitted in an interview. “I am still very early in my career.”

But when she learned she had won the Toyota Tsusho Sponsor Award, the moment carried emotional weight far beyond the trophy.

“It was an incredible encouragement and a reminder that my work matters and that it has a place in the world,” she said.

WHY RECOGNITION MATTERS

Behind every emerging artist are thousands of unseen hours — experimenting, failing, refining and pushing forward without guarantees.

For Twala, years of art school represented a deep personal investment in her dream.

Recognition validated those sacrifices.

“To be acknowledged on an international platform affirmed that the years of effort and commitment were not in vain,” she said.

FROM LOCAL STUDIO TO GLOBAL STAGE

The award doesn’t just bring prestige. It brings movement.

Twala’s work will now travel from Palais de Lomé to exhibitions in Tokyo and Paris, introducing her paintings to global audiences while expanding the conversation around African contemporary art.

Still, she remains grounded.

“Hard work does pay off, but it is equally important to engage with the broader artistic community,” she said.