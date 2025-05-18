Wine & Soul Returns with Curated Vineyard Experience

Following a sold-out debut, Wine & Soul returns to Botswana on 18 May with The Curated Vineyard as an exclusive fusion of fine wine, gourmet cuisine and soulful entertainment that is set to redefine lifestyle experiences

GAZETTE REPORTER

After its debut in December 2024, Wine & Soul will make a highly-anticipated return to Botswana with its sophisticated new edition, The Curated Vineyard, on Sunday 18 May 2025.

This year’s event will be hosted at the picturesque Jules Delight Nursery and Tea Garden in Tlokweng, which is Botswana’s exclusive wine garden and sole distributor for award-winning Hazendal Wines and Mosi Wines.

With an elevated focus on wine appreciation, culinary artistry and soulful entertainment, Wine & Soul: The Curated Vineyard promises an unforgettable sensory journey from 1pm till late.

Building on last year’s success

Following last year’s sold-out success that featured star-studded performances by Mpho Sebina and Samantha Mogwe along with iconic DJs such as Oneal Africa, HK, Jazzy Dee, DJ Kellz, Shimroc, I Am Akeem, Frostbite, and crowd-favourite host Tkay Lenin, Wine & Soul has solidified itself as Botswana’s premiere lifestyle experience for wine lovers and cultural tastemakers.

Designed for discerning palates

This year, guests can expect an enhanced experience with a new location, raising the event’s charm with a curated atmosphere of natural beauty and exclusivity. Jules Delight Nursery and Tea Garden is not only a serene haven for wine enthusiasts but is also home to premium wine brands, Hazendal Wines and Mosi Wines – luxury Stellenbosch labels that will be part of the day’s wine offerings.

A gastronomic journey of flavour

In keeping with the tradition of creating unforgettable gastronomic experiences, Wine & Soul: The Curated Vineyard will feature curated floating canapés paired with both new and classic wines from distinguished vineyards. These offerings provide guests with an immersive exploration of bold and delicate flavours, connecting wine lovers with handcrafted selections.

Lifestyle destination

Speaking on the significance of Wine & Soul’s return, co-curator and renowned media personality, Oneal Africa, shared in a statement: “We started Wine & Soul in Johannesburg knowing Botswana had the right audience for a premium wine experience. Our debut here confirmed that with Batswana and guests travelling across borders to be part of something we’re deeply passionate about.

“Now, with The Curated Vineyard, we’re building on that momentum – welcoming guests from South Africa, including prominent socialites and business leaders, and helping position Botswana as a lifestyle destination despite not being a traditional wine-producing country.”

A lasting legacy for wine culture

This year’s event aims to create a lasting legacy within Botswana’s wine culture by driving awareness of premium, yet lesser-known wine brands, cultivating demand, and introducing consumers to new wine experiences. Through its unique fusion of wine, music and culinary artistry, Wine & Soul continues to support the local tourism value chain while elevating Botswana’s cultural capital.