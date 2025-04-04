Women Connekt Over Pottery, Storytelling, and Healing

Hosted by Bash Connektor at the historic Gabane Pottery, the event blended creativity, fine dining and deeply personal storytelling to tackle a silent struggle that many women face – self-doubt and imposter syndrome

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

In the shadow of the rolling hills of Gabane, a gathering of women executives and entrepreneurs came together for the TatsoConnekt Leading Women Brunch 2.0.

Hosted by Bash Connektor at the historic Gabane Pottery, the event blended creativity, fine dining, and deeply personal storytelling to tackle a silent struggle many women face – self-doubt and imposter syndrome.

With a mission to empower and uplift women, the founder of Bash Connektor, Basadi Masimolole, shared her vision of repositioning Gabane Pottery, a local enterprise established in 1985.

Therapeutic process

Through this social impact initiative, she aims to create a unique experiential space for stakeholder engagements and team-building while revitalising a cultural gem that has been shaping clay and livelihoods for decades.

As guests stepped into the grass-thatched cottage that houses Gabane Pottery, there was an immediate sense of calm. Master potter Martin Kabwe led them through the ancient craft of pottery-making, from selecting the perfect clay to moulding it into delicate pieces of art.

Dipping hands into the soft, earthy clay, there was an unspoken metaphor at play – just as clay is shaped and refined, so too are the lives and confidence of the women in the room. The therapeutic process of moulding, painting and creating unique pieces became more than an artform; it was a process of healing.

Voices of resilience

Beyond the creative process, the brunch’s storytelling session was a powerful highlight. This year’s theme, “Causes of Self-Doubt for Women Executives and Entrepreneurs: Mechanisms to Cope with Imposter Syndrome,” gave the women a platform to share their journeys of overcoming fear, self-doubt and personal battles.

Childhood trauma

Gobonaone Modisane, a social entrepreneur and special education teacher, opened up about a moment of self-doubt that haunted her – freezing on stage during a TED Talk. Despite the praise she received backstage, she couldn’t shake off the haunting feeling that she had failed.

“I didn’t understand how people thought I did well when I couldn’t see it myself,” she recalled.

Her journey of healing led her to confront a deep-seated childhood trauma that had left her feeling unsafe in the world. With the help of therapy and self-reflection, she reclaimed her voice and identity, breaking free from the need for external validation.

From pain to purpose

Ludo Bagopi, a mental health educator, shared her experience of being diagnosed with a mental condition in 2023. At first, she struggled with self-judgment, anxiety and depression but made the bold decision to fight back against her imposter syndrome.

Through therapy, journalling and daily affirmations, she gradually rewrote the narrative in her mind. Her turning point came when she lost her job this year. Instead of falling into despair, she turned a personal hobby into a thriving business.

Today, her BOBS-approved lip gloss brand is on its way to becoming a million-pula venture, proving that even in the face of adversity, women can rise.

Stories of resilience

The TatsoConnekt Leading Women Brunch 2.0 was more than just an event but a transformative experience. Over pottery, gastronomy and storytelling, women connected, supported, and inspired one another.

“This is a safe healing, growth, and networking space where guests connect over pottery-making and painting, fine food, and stories of resilience,” said Masimolole.

As the brunch came to an end, the air was filled with laughter, hope and a renewed sense of self-worth. Each woman left not just with a handcrafted piece of pottery but with renewed wisdom, strength and reassurance that they are enough as well.