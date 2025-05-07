YAMAs Hit the Stage Tomorrow

The Yarona FM Music Awards are returning with a reimagined and more intimate experience that honours Botswana’s brightest music stars while prompting critical conversations about the future of the creative industry

The Yarona FM Music Awards (YAMAs) return this year with a bold, refreshed experience – one that reaffirms their longstanding commitment to celebrate, reward and empower Botswana’s music and creative talent.

With public voting officially closed on 31 March 2025 and results now under independent vetting, all eyes are set on Thursday 8 May 2025 when the winners will be crowned.

In a deliberate pivot from the glitzy, large-scale gala of past editions, YAMAs 2025 will unfold as an intimate, invite-only gathering this time around. This curated morning event will bring together the nominees, sponsors and key industry players not just for accolades but for meaningful dialogue and reflection as well.

From red carpet to roundtable

“The decision to reimagine the YAMAs this year was guided by our commitment not only to celebrate talent but to also create space for real conversations about the future of our creative sector,” said Dumi Lopang, Executive Director of YMH.

“The YAMAs are evolving as a platform for both recognition and reflection – a space where we celebrate achievement while also engaging meaningfully on how we nurture and sustain the industry we love.”

A key highlight of this year’s programme is the Content Creators Dialogue, which is a dynamic talkshop featuring industry legends, emerging voices and strategic partners. Under the theme YAMAS NINE, panellists will explore vital themes surrounding creativity, business and opportunity within Botswana’s music and content landscape.

Over 50 nominees

Following these discussions, the ceremony will culminate in the announcement of winners across 14 award categories.

With over 50 nominees and the awards process driven by public voting, the YAMAs continue to ensure that the voice of the audience remains central in recognising Botswana’s favourite artists.

While the format has evolved, the YAMAs’ essence remains steadfast to honour excellence and inspire the growth of Botswana’s creative ecosystem. Cash prizes and transparent awards processes continue to be proudly upheld, reinforcing the event’s credibility.

Passion and support

“We are grateful for the passion and support of our fans, artists, partners and the broader public,” Lopang added. “The YAMAs remain your platform — built for the industry, by the industry and with the industry at heart.”

Further details of the event programme, guest panellists and categories will be unveiled through Yarona FM’s official platforms.