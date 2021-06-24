Yarona FM set to produce new voices for radio

Cream of the crop identified in nationwide search

Youthful radio station Yarona FM is currently running its 2021 The Top 20 Presenter for 2021 and is searching for finalists selected from 42 participants who joined the competition early this year.

The finalists are automatically enrolled for the Yarona FM Training Programme that entails a theory of the art and science of radio and practicals of shadowing current presenters, co-hosting and ultimately hosting ‘Graveyard Shifts.’

“After this training, they will be industry ready and some will get radio shows on Yarona FM when opportunities arise,” Yarona FM Programmes Manager, Tshepang Motsisi, who is also the head facilitator of the top 20 finalists said.

Unlike in previous years, the training is virtual due to COVID- 19 protocols. This year has recorded a massive number of voters – more than 30 000, which is many times over the approximately 6 000 voters in previous competitions.

Says Motsisi: “The most interesting part about this year’s Top Presenter search is that there are more women than men. There is a total of 14 women and six men. Over the years there has been an outcry that the radio industry is male dominated.

“It is worth highlighting that every submission is given an equal chance because these are individuals who will be picked to continue the legacy of Yarona FM of producing the best talent in the industry.”

The list of top 20 finalists includes fairly new faces of ordinary Batswana who have made names for themselves on various platforms. In selecting the finalists, the radio station was mostly focused on strong personalities, passion for radio, high energy and an all-round impressive profile. Being a media student or graduate was considered a bonus.

Previously the Yarona FM Training Programme has produced seasoned young radio personalities such as Lala Slay, Kedi, LB and Mr T to mention a few.