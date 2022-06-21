ABSA Botswana’s Re-Anchoring Yields Good Results

• Realises P1.6 billion in revenue

• Achieves P659m in profit before tax

For the year-ending 31 December 2021, the country’s

leading financial services operator, ABSA Bank Bo–

tswana, demonstrated robust strategic, financial and

operational performance, despite continuing challenges,

the ABSA Chairman, Neo Moroka, has said in the ABSA

2021 integrated report.

ABSA Botswana realised P1.6 billion in revenue, which

is a 5 percent growth from that of the prior year. The bank

also achieved a profit before tax of P659 million, which is

an 81 percent year-on-year growth.

Return on Equity stands at 20 percent, representing an

improvement from 13 percent in 2020. “All in all, our bal–

ance sheet position remained solid at P21.5 billion, with

strong liquidity and capital adequacy levels throughout

theperiod under review,” Moroka says in the report.

He notes that this strong performance was taken into

consideration when the ABSA Botswana Board resolved

to declare a dividend of 37 thebe per share, amounting to

a total dividend of P319 million (comprising P83 million

previously paid as an interim dividend and P236 million at

27.69 thebe per share as a final dividend).

“This performance is a testament to our winning strategic

endeavours, leadership teams’ strength as well as employee

resilience and commitment,” he says.

Moroka notes that in 2021, ABSA Botswana slightly piv-

oted from the 2020 strategy, which was more of a response

strategy “to defend our market share given the emergence

of the COVID-19 pandemic”. By the end of 2020, the

Board, together with the Bank’s management, reviewed the

Bank’s strategic ambitions and priorities, cognizant of the

Group strategy.

“The Group’s strategic review process had made it clear

that a fundamentally new strategy was not appropriate, but

rather a re-anchoring and stimulation of the existing strat-

egy that was launched in 2018,” he says.

“Considering the bank’s operating environment, our

2021 strategy primarily focused on targeted growth and

gaining momentum within a context of available resources

and other relevant factors. This strategy was based on the

need for business recovery post-COVID-19, exceptional

customer experience and building lasting legacies.”

Meanwhile, offering an outlook into the future, Moroka

said ABSA Bank Botswana still faces potential challenges

ahead, such as the possibility of new COVID-19 variants,

which could lead to the reinstatement of related restric-

tions, as well as elevated inflation and the spillover from

the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“The latter is likely to have widespread repercussions

across global markets and industries as it threatens global

food security and energy supplies, and has already inten-

sified inflation pressure,” he says. “Despite these looming

challenges, I am confident that although it may be a long

road to full recovery, the bank will continue to deliver on its

strategic ambition, bringing possibilities to life.”