Africa Lighthouse acquires 76% Stake in Medlane Holdings

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana-based private equity firm Africa Lighthouse Capital has acquired a 76% stake in Medlane Holdings, the company behind one of the country’s most advanced facilities, Medlane Day Hospital.

The deal — which is still subject to approval by the Competition and Consumer Authority — marks a significant push to localise specialist healthcare services and reduce Botswana’s reliance on outbound medical travel, according to both parties.

Founded by Bame Pule, Africa Lighthouse Capital has made a name as a long-term investor in high-impact sectors that support national development. Its acquisition of a majority stake in Medlane signals a strategic commitment to reshaping the healthcare landscape in Botswana, according to Pule.

“We are excited to work with the founders of Medlane Holdings to help the company fulfil its potential by establishing multiple new specialisations,” Pule said at the signing ceremony yesterday.

“This investment will help localise specialist care, reduce medical tourism, and support the launch of occupational health and wellness services — an important step in tackling Botswana’s healthcare burden through preventative care.”

Many Batswana are currently forced to seek specialised treatment abroad due to a lack of local expertise. But Medlane Day Hospital — which already offers advanced procedures such as corneal transplants and retinal surgeries — has been at the forefront of reversing that trend.

“This partnership is a game-changer,” said Warren Lane, Co-Founder of Medlane Holdings. “It brings the resources and expertise to dramatically expand our impact.

“With Africa Lighthouse’s support, we plan to double our capacity, broaden our specialties, and deliver affordable, high-quality surgical care closer to home — not just in Gaborone, but nationwide.”

The partnership is expected to fuel both geographic and operational expansion. Medlane aims to extend its footprint beyond the capital, establishing new centres of excellence in underserved regions.

Plans include doubling theatre capacity, introducing in-house pharmacies, and rolling out workplace wellness programmes — all aimed at decentralising access to care and making essential services more accessible to Batswana.