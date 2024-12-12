All-Party Conference Agrees To Amend Electoral Act

Allocation of funds under the Political Party Funding Act also agreed

GAZETTE REPORTER

Consensus has been reached by Botswana’s political parties to revisit and amend the Electoral and Political Party Funding laws in order to ensure equitable representation and strengthen multi-party democracy.

Speaking at a recent press conference following a meeting of the All-Party Conference in Gaborone recently, the Minister for State, Moeti Mohwasa, highlighted the need to address current inequities in the Political Party Funding law with reforms expected by the end of the 2024/2025 financial year.

A sub-committee comprising representatives of all political parties will be formed to deliberate on possible amendments.

Nominees to sub-committee

“Parties were instructed to submit their nominees for the sub-committee by December 9, ahead of its inaugural meeting scheduled for December 16,” he said.

The minister revealed that a report on proposed reforms would be ready by 6 December while feedback from members will be required by 18 December.

In addition to Political Party Funding reforms, Mohwasa provided updates on the distribution of the P34.6 million approved by Parliament under the Political Party Funding Act of 2024 (No. 13).

Four parties

The funds will support the four parties that secured more than 5 percent of the popular vote in the last elections. Breaking down the total allocation, Mohwasa revealed that the UDC will receive more than P14.7 million, the BCP more than P8.6 million, the BPF more than P5.7 million, and the BDP more than P5.4 million over the funding period.

On an annual basis, this translates into over P2.9 million for the UDC, more than P1.7 million for the BCP, over P1.1 million for the BPF, and more than P1 million for the BDP.

Banking details

The funds will be disbursed in two tranches over five years. The first 50% will be distributed evenly among the qualifying parties, with each receiving over P4.3 million upon submitting banking details.

The remaining 50% will be allocated annually based on the number of seats held in the National Assembly.

Mohwasa emphasised that representation by female MPs will carry a higher weighting of 30% compared to 20% for male MPs in line with efforts to encourage gender parity in politics.

Special accounts

Political parties have been advised to establish special accounts to manage the funds in accordance with the requirements of the Political Party Funding Act.

