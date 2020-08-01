ALL SCHOOLS IN THE GREATER GABORONE ZONE WILL BE CLOSED DURING THE LOCKDOWN

All schools in the Greater Gaborone Zone shall be closed until further notice during the two weeks lockdown which was effected last night, the new Government Gazette reads.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi declared a lockdown for the Greater Gaborone Zone with effect from the 30th July, 2020 at midnight to the 13th August, 2020 at midnight. President Masisi did so in accordance to the evidence submitted to him by the Director of Health Services, that the risks posed by COVID-19 have increased, in the Greater Gaborone Zone, the Government Gazette shows.