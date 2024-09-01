BaSarwa of Maitengwe Resort to Drinking Water from Manholes

• Say a water supply pipe burst “several months ago”

• Local leader believes they are being ignored because they are Basarwa

• WUC claims ignorance of the water situation in New Sabase

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

BaSarwa of Maitengwe’s New Sabase enclave have resorted to drinking contaminated water from manholes due to lack of potable water after a supply pipe broke.

New Sabase is a ward situated on the outskirts of Maitengwe.

According to the leader of the community of BaSarwa there, Major Brai, they have resorted to contaminated water for domestic use, including drinking it, since the supply pipe broke several months ago.

“For several months now, we compete with animals for water in manholes because it is the only water available,” Brai said in an interview.

Dirty and contaminated

“We approached Water Utilities Corporation and (local) Councilor Patrick Makhumalo several times but there is no positive response.

“We are aware that the manhole water is dirty and contaminated but we use it for consumption because we have no alternative.”

Stomach pains and diarrhoea have become common health issues in the community. “There are other diseases caused by consumption of contaminated water but my people are mainly at the mercy of running stomachs,” said Brai.

Unrecognised minority tribe

He has concluded that the government is ignoring their plight because they are an unrecognised minority tribe as BaSarwa. “Maybe we do not deserve potable water because we are BaSarwa,” he said.

Councillor Makhumalo, whose ward includes New Sabase, says he is aware of the situation but is yet to visit the place. “I have heard about the situation but am not aware that they are drinking from manholes,” he told The Gazette.

“Although I have yet to visit the place for a clearer picture, I reported the issue to WUC as soon as I heard about it and I await their response.”

WUC not aware

Reached for comment, the District Manager of WUC in Tutume, Abraham Malale, pleaded ignorance of the situation in New Sabase.

“I have never received any report of that nature but I will try to find out if it is true,” he said.