Bash Connektor Positively Contributes to Social Impact 

Bash Connektor, a marketing company with a twist founded by Basadi ‘Bash’ Masimolole, hosts TatsoConnekt Leading Women Brunch 2.0 on Saturday 29, March 2025 at Gabane Pottery.

This year’s connekting storytelling theme, “Causes of Self-Doubt for Women Executives and Entrepreneurs: Mechanisms to Cope with Imposter Syndrome.

A Passion for Social Impact

Bash’s dedication to bridging the gap between social enterprises and financiers is how Bash Connektor was originally conceptualized with first Covid – 19 lockdowns.

Fast forward to year 2025, I decide to return to my passion of consulting for (Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) be heard and seen differently hence choice to curate and host TatsoConnekt Leading Women Brunch 2.0 at Gabane Pottery as Bash Connektor CSI.

Gabane, a small village on the outskirts of Gaborone, is home to Gabane Pottery. The pottery center was established in year 1985 by Germans as a way to creating employment for Gabane residents.

Bash’s first encounter with Gabane Pottery was with 40th Botswana Independence Celebrations whilst Graduate Trainee at Standard Chartered Bank Botswana. We actually bought glazed glasses for the Independence Golf Tournament from Gabane Pottery.

A Vision for Sustainability and Growth

“Bash Connektor with this social impact initiative is committed to curating and hosting experiential stakeholder engagements and team-building with a difference as a way of empowering Gabane Pottery.

Social enterprise has always been close to my heart, and we are proud to partner with Gabane Pottery to bring this vision to life as a start.”

Bash Connektor extends an invitation to individuals and corporates to purchase tickets for TatsoConnekt Leading Women Brunch 2.0 at P1,500.00 per person.

Value (boleng.bomosola) of TatsoConnekt Leading Women Brunch 2.0

High VALUE – Low VOLUME experience

A healing, growth, networking safe space where guests will connekt over pottery making & painting, gastronomy (fine food) paired with connekting stories of overcomers.

*Inclusive of limited bar on tap.

Who should attend / buy tickets for TatsoConnekt Leading Women Brunch 2.0

Individuals INTENTIONAL on investing in healing, growth & networking CORPORATES – International Women’s Month gifting idea for employees OR external stakeholders being media, customers, clients, suppliers, etc CORPORATES – Idea to run social media competitions with purchased tickets.

Request for exclusive corporate experiences

Yes, Yes Yes Bash Connektor with International Women’s Month and beyond is interested and available to curate & host EXCLUSIVE solutions for corporates

For sponsorship and partnership inquiries, please contact Basadi Masimolole at basadi@bashconnektor.co.bw or call +267 71406660.

