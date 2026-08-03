BCL’s 10-Year Liquidation Nears Closure

The regulator clears safe closure works, with access road blockage remaining before license surrender

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The long-running liquidation of BCL Mine is nearing completion after the mining regulator confirmed that all major safe closure works at the mine site have been completed, paving the way for the liquidator to surrender the company’s mining license.

FINAL CLOSURE WORKS

Responding to a parliamentary question from Selibe Phikwe West Member of Parliament Reuben Kaizer on when the liquidation process, which has now stretched over 10 years, will be concluded, the Minister of Minerals and Energy Bogolo Kenewendo said the process could be completed within a week.

BCL Mine ceased operations in October 2016 after the government decided to place the loss-making state-owned mining company under provisional liquidation, bringing an end to mining operations in Selebi-Phikwe. The liquidation process has since stretched for nearly a decade and has cost the government billions of pula.

SAFE CLOSURE PROGRAMME

Kenewendo revealed that, following the completion of the safe closure programme, the mining regulator conducted a final on-site inspection of the BCL Mine Site on 16 July 2026.

“The safe closure programme, undertaken by the liquidator and overseen by a government-appointed Task Team, commenced on 29 October 2025 after several closure work streams were identified as necessary before the surrender of the mining licence,” the minister stated.

REGULATOR GIVES CLEARANCE

According to Kenewendo, the final inspection found that all safe closure works had been completed to the regulator’s satisfaction, with only one outstanding requirement: for the liquidator to block the access road leading to the open pit.

The process of blocking the access road is expected to take less than a week to complete.

LICENCE SURRENDER IMMINENT

“Once this has been done, the liquidator is expected to surrender the BCL mining license and will be released from any further rehabilitation obligations relating to the mine site,” the minister added.

The development marks a significant step towards concluding the liquidation of the state-owned mining company, which has been under liquidation for almost 10 years.

GOV’T DISTANCES ITSELF

However, Kenewendo indicated that the remaining matters required to finalize the liquidation process are outside the ministry’s control.

According to the ministry, these matters are regulated by the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, under which the Master of the High Court and the High Court supervise the liquidator in the performance of her duties.

BILLIONS ADVANCED

The liquidation has also placed a significant financial burden on the government. By December 2022, the government had advanced more than P1.6 billion to the BCL liquidator to fund the liquidation process.

Government has nevertheless reiterated its commitment to bringing the costly liquidation process to an end.

COSTLY LIQUIDATION

The completion of the safe closure works is expected to remove one of the major outstanding technical requirements associated with the surrender of the BCL mining license, leaving the remaining liquidation matters to be concluded in accordance with the legal framework governing the winding-up of the company.