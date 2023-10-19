BCP Calls for Inquest into Exam Paper Scandal

Demands resignation of Minister of Education

Accuses Ministry of Education and BEC of negligence

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Congress Party (BCP) has called for the immediate resignation of the Minister of Education, Hon. Dr Douglas Letsholathebe , and a comprehensive inquest into the recent scandal involving leaked BGCSE examination papers.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson of the party, Dr Mpho Pheko, the BCP condemns the incident and attributes it to the incompetence and negligence of the Ministry of Education and the Botswana Examination Council.

Social democracy

“We believe in the principles of social democracy where the education and future of our citizens are held in the highest regard. This is not an isolated incident, but an alarming symptom of the larger problems plaguing Botswana education system.”

The statement proceeds to make a list of demands it wants met and actions to be taken to address the situation. These include:

the immediate resignation of the Minister of Education for lack of political will to address the crisis in education;

an open inquest, with participation of the public to ensure transparency, to establish how the exam papers were leaked; and

those responsible for leaking the exam papers to be held accountable.

“The Botswana Congress Party remains dedicated to the well-being and educational future of Batswana,” the statement continues. “The recent BGCSE leaks are a stark reminder of the urgency to reform our education system.”