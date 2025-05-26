BCP Rejects Rakgare, Kgoroba’s BCP-BDP Coalition Proposal 

According to BCP spokesperson Dr Mpho Pheko, the bane of coalition with the BDP is that the ideological divide between the two parties is too wide to bridge, hence structures of the BCP across the country have unanimously opposed any form of alliance between the two

The Botswana Congress Party (BCP) has described proposals by member Sedirwa Kgoroba and former member Tumiso Rakgare as “unrealistic and fundamentally flawed” and rejected them.

BCP spokesperson Dr Mpho Pheko told journalists in a presser this week that the party’s structures across the country have unanimously opposed any form of coalition with the BDP because the ideological divide between the two parties is too wide to bridge.

“BCP and BDP ideologies are different,” she said. “It’s like mixing oil with water. Our values are rooted in representing the downtrodden, the vulnerable, and the marginalised. We are not about self-enrichment, unlike some political parties.”

New era of coalition politics

Rakgare, who left the BCP to join the BDP in 2018 has recently expressed a desire to see the two parties work together, arguing that the country needs a new era of coalition politics to address national challenges.

He cited South Africa’s recent political developments, specifically the coalition government of the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA), as a model for Botswana.

“Comrades must accept that the era of coalitions is here,” said Rakgare. “The BDP has laid a solid foundation, and the BCP brings strong principles of good governance. Together we can achieve much more for the country.”

Only path to electoral victory

Echoing similar sentiments, Sedirwa Kgoroba, a former member of the Alliance for Progressives (AP) and a 2024 BCP parliamentary candidate, has argued that a coalition with the BDP may be the only path to electoral victory in 2029.

However, Dr Pheko made it clear that the focus of the BCP is on rebuilding and contesting power by itself at the next general elections in 2029.

“We are currently working hard to prepare for the 2029 elections,” she said. “Since 2024, we’ve been renewing our vision, reshaping our constitution, and opening the doors to a more inclusive, dynamic future.”

Collective decision

While Pheko emphasised that the BCP allows room for internal debate and differing views, referring to Kgoroba’s proposal, she reaffirmed that the official position of the party remains opposed to any coalition with the former ruling party.

“We are a tolerant party, (and) people are free to express their opinions,” she asserted. “But the collective decision of the BCP is clear – no coalition with the BDP!”

She added that the BDP failed to address persistent national problems, particularly youth unemployment, and took Batswana for granted for too long.

Olive branch

“The BDP thought they would never lose power,” she said. “We believe there is a large section of Batswana who remain unaligned, and we intend to attract them ahead of the 2029 elections.”

Dr Pheko took the opportunity to extend an olive branch to former BCP members who left the party in recent years, calling on them to return.

“We are ready to listen, learn and grow from our past,” she said. “We welcome back all those who once believed in our vision and want to be part of our renewed journey.”