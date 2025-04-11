BCP Urges 51 % Citizen Ownership In Cannabis Industry 

While the UDC government is smacking its lips in anticipation of what is being touted as a billion dollar revenue stream, the BCP is calling for citizens to ge at larger piece of the pie in the cannabis industry

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Botswana Congress Party (BCP) has urged the government to introduce a compulsory 51 percent citizen ownership policy in the cannabis and hemp industry.

The official opposition wants the government to ensure Batswana are the main benefactors in an industry that is projected to yield $387 billion worldwide from 2023-2030.

Deliberating in Parliament on the licit use of cannabis in Botswana for industrial and medicinal purposes, MPs of the UDC reiterated that the global market is ready to invest in the Botswana market once operational.

Batswana often sidelined

However, the BCP argued that foreign investment should not supersede citizen empowerment.

The MP for Selibe-Phikwe West, Rueben Kaizer (BCP), stated that Batswana are often sidelined in the broader spectrum of major industries. “The economy is in the hands of foreigners,” he said.

“How do we intentionally protect Batswana and ensure that they are the main benefactors in this policy? We want to urge our comrades not to miss this opportunity of allowing Batswana to take control of this industry.

51% citizen ownership

“In the Budget Speech debate, I emphasised what we call means of production. Batswana do not own the means of production, be it land, the markets or distribution. Our presence and impact is minimal.”

Kaizer implored the government to allow Batswana to take the lead, calling for imposition of a 51 percent citizen ownership law as a game changer.

“Let all these foreign companies that are coming to invest be legally required to allow Batswana to hold 51 percent shareholding,” Kaizer said.

Broader plan

“It would help Batswana have possession of the means of production. We need to ensure that the production line, all the way to sales, is in the hands of Batswana.”

In response to Kaizer’s submissions, the Acting Minister of Lands and Agriculture, Dr Edwin Dikoloti, stated: “When coming up with this policy, our broader plan is to ensure that Batswana have an opportunity to play a part and benefit from this industry.”

Post Views: 139