BDP is our lifetime enemy – Kgafela II

The BaKgatla sovereign writes in a book of how he supported his younger brother Mmusi’s political ambitions in a party that he dislikes because it is a purveyor of cronyism, sycophancy, selfishness and cowardice and encouraged his sibling – now an MP and cabinet minister – to stand by President Mokgweetsi Masisi at all times. Staff Writer TEFO PHEAGE reports

Self-exiled Paramount Chief of BaKgatla, Kgafela Kgafela II, has labelled the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) as an enemy but quietly supported his younger Mmusi’s political ambitions.

Mmusi Kgafela is the MP for Mochudi West and a minister in the BDP government of Pesident Mokgweetsi Masisi.

In a newly released book, The last Frontier, Kgosi Kgafela II writes: “My brother Hon. Mmusi Kgafela is a BDP Member of Parliament for Kgatleng West constituency. He won a parliamentary seat with record high votes in the October 2019 general elections. I have silently supported his candidacy. Even today, I support everything he is doing in Parliament despite the fact that his BDP party is our lifetime adversary.”

The sovereign BaKgatla says he gave Mmusi his blessing and advice. “When he went to Parliament, I gave him two pieces of advice: Firstly, he must support the President all the time. Secondly, he must utilise every opportunity in Parliament to turn the pages of the Botswana constitution and legislation to defend their position as demanded by the party caucus. He must thrust those laws in the faces of all Batswana and demand compliance.”

Kgosi Kgafela II holds that he and their father, the late Kgosi Linchwe II, are speaking through Mmusi. “The point is this: The Botswana society is embroiled to the eyeballs in a culture of cronyism, sycophancy, insensitive selfishness and cowardice. The key words that describe it all in Setswana are: Bolope, Bolatswathipa le Bogatlapa,” he writes.

“Almost everyone scrambles and climbs over each other to reach the President’s ear. They all want proximity to the President for personal selfish advantages; whether they be businesspeople, politicians from across the party divide, lawyers, judicial officers, civil servants, tribesmen and women and even the foreigners living in Botswana: Almost everyone scrambles to the President’s ear like a swamp of mosquitoes on your ear in a horrible night sleep.”

In doing this, Kgosi Kgafela II says “the people do not care for the truth, justice and accountable leadership” because “no one genuinely cares for the greater good of society, for the future, or for real issues that affect their society. They are easily distracted into petty gossip, frivolity, and betrayals to divert attention from the truth they should all face.”