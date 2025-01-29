BDP Members Want Mma Atsile Out 

Masisi faces backlash over former first lady’s involvement in party affairs amidst internal turmoil. Staff Writer LETLHOGILE MPUANG reports

Disgruntled members of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) have challenged party president Mokgweetsi Masisi about the continued participation in party activities of former first lady, Jane Masisi.

Affectionately known as Mma Atsile, her frequent involvement in party affairs despite holding no official position in the BDP has sparked concern.

The issue was raised during Masisi’s consultative meeting with the Gaborone Region at Tsholofelo Community Hall over the weekend that was part of his ongoing tour to rebuild the party after its emphatic defeat in the 2024 elections.

Party protocols

Sources say General Tebogo Masire(rtd), who is a former member of the Central Committee (CC), questioned Masisi about Mma Atsile’s presence at exclusive party meetings.

“The president was asked why the former first lady is part of these meetings,” said one source who attended the meeting. “She is seen as an unofficial advisor and secretary, which violates party protocols.”

Concerns were further fuelled by the revelation that the BDP Women’s Wing is currently non-functional after all members resigned except Chairperson Peggy Serame.

Being used by Masisi

The fallout from the 2024 general elections has led to demands for the resignation of Masisi and the remaining CC members in order to allow the party to rebuild.

Key CC members like Kavis Kario, Satar Dada, Leungo Tlhoolebe and Collen Mochotlhi have already stepped down. However, Masisi, Slumber Tsogwane, Oabile Regoeng, Lemogang Kwape and Kgang Kgang remain in their positions.

“There is a strong feeling that those still in the CC are being used by Masisi, who makes most decisions independently. This trend risks dividing the party further,” said another source.

Masisi intent

Masisi has defended his decision to remain at the helm, stating his intent to stabilise the party before handing over at the July elective congress.

“I do not want to leave the party in shambles. It’s my responsibility to seek solutions and pave the way forward,” Masisi once stated in a press conference late last year.

Approached for comment, the Secretary General of the BDP, Lemogang Kwape, stated: “Whatever was discussed at the Tsholofelo meeting is internal and will not be shared with the public.”