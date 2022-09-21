BHC Celebrates 50Th Anniversary With Customer Reward Competition

As part of their 50 year anniversary celebrations Botswana Housing Corporation (BHC) organised a customer reward competition which was open to BHC individual customers who purchased BHC houses outright from 1st April 2021 – 31st March 2022.

The semi-final draw which was conducted using a computerised wheel of names system which randomly selects names drew 10 finalists from a total of 210 customers. The 10 selected finalists will then participate in the final draw which will be held in Palapye this Saturday (24th September 2022). One lucky customer will walk away with P50 000.

Speaking at the semi- final draw of the competition in Gaborone recently, the Acting CEO of BHC, Mr Nkaelang Matenge said that this competition is part of the celebration of the commemoration of their golden jubilee which they engaged in last year. Matenge indicated that on this sales promotion competition, customers stand a chance to walk away P50 000 richer when whey purchase the BHC house outright anywhere in Botswana. According to Matenge, this is not only a celebration initiative but also an appreciation gesture to their valued customers.

He highlighted their effort as BHC to provide Batswana with home ownership opportunities since their inception “Over the past 51 years many milestones have been achieved and to date more than 15 000 units have been sold to Batswana. However, as low as the figure might seem given that we are a national corporation, we need to do more to respond to the increasing demand for more affordable products especially in the cities, towns and urban villages”

Matenge indicated that the corporation has in recent years concluded studies to establish demand patterns. He said that as a way to address shortage of accommodation and empower citizens with home ownership opportunities they have planned to start housing developments in the current financial year in Gaborone, Mmadinare, Tsabong, Rakops, Pilane, Francistown, Kazungula and Maun. Furthermore, Matenge encouraged Batswana to engage with them and take advantage of available home ownership opportunities.