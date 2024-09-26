BIUST Class of 2024 Graduation: Celebrating Excellence in STEM

There were 267 first degree graduates, 47 master’s degree holders and 21 PhD recipients

LEATILE ZACHARIAH

On Friday 21 September 2024, the Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST) held the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2024 in which 335 graduates across various Science, Engineering and Technology disciplines were honoured for their accomplishments.

There were 267 first degree graduates, 47 master’s degree holders and 21 PhD recipients.

In the keynote address, the Vice President and Acting President of Botswana, Slumber Tsogwane, focused on the need for the graduates to apply their academic knowledge to real-world challenges.

Actionable initiatives

“In the dynamic landscape of the professional world, success is not only measured by academic accolades; it transcends mere academic distinctions and hinges upon the ability to translate knowledge into actionable initiatives,” he said.

The Vice President commended the ceremony’s theme, “Bridging Academia with Industry: Navigating Entrepreneurial Excellence in STEM,” as particularly relevant for the future of the graduates in the ever-evolving STEM fields.

The Vice Chancellor of BIUST, Professor Otlogetswe Totolo, celebrated the resilience and dedication of the graduating class.

Ambassadors of BIUST

“Your journey to this moment has been marked by countless hours of study, research and collaboration,” he stated. “You have faced challenges and overcome obstacles, demonstrating resilience and determination.”

For his part, the Minister of Education and Skills Development, Dr Douglas Letsholathebe, reminded the graduates of their role as ambassadors of BIUST as they begin their careers.

“As you step into a new chapter, remember that you are not just graduates; you are ambassadors of BIUST,” said the minister. “Uphold the values and standards that this institution represents.”

Valedictorian Khulumo

The highlight of the ceremony was the address given by Admire Mmbongeni Khulumo, the Valedictorian of the Class of 2024, who graduated with an outstanding GPA of 4.78 in BSc Computer Science and Software Engineering.

Khulumo’s speech inspired his peers, reflecting on their shared journey and the exciting opportunities ahead in the broad fields of the STEM industry.

The BIUST Class of 2024 marks a significant milestone in the university’s growth, reaffirming the commitment of the institution to producing industry-ready graduates who can contribute meaningfully to the technological and economic development of Botswana.