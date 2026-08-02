BNF Youth Rebels Over DIS Chief

BNF Youth League has broken ranks with party leadership over DIS Director General Peter Magosi, accusing him of undermining accountability and calling for action over allegations of conflict of interest and abuse of office

BONGANI MALUNGA

The BNF Youth League has called for action against Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DIS) Director General Peter Magosi, breaking ranks with the ruling UDC coalition’s perceived reluctance to confront the controversy surrounding the spy chief.

The development comes amid growing perceptions that UDC coalition leaders have softened their stance on Magosi, whom the opposition alliance had for years portrayed as a rogue liability to the DIS and government institutions.

The attacks follow Magosi’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) appearance on Monday, which the Youth League described as “characterized by shocking revelations and a show of outright disregard for accountability.”

CONFLICT OF INTEREST

The youth league’s criticism centres on the promotion of Magosi’s wife within the DIS, which it said raised an indisputable conflict of interest. The BNFYL alleged that Magosi defended the promotion, which reportedly moved his wife from the C2 scale to E2, arguing that he should not have been involved in decisions concerning her employment.

“In the first instance, the director should not be involved in the promotion or lack thereof of his wife. There is a clear and indisputable conflict of interest,” the statement said.

The youth league further accused Magosi of failing to respect the PAC’s oversight role, claiming that he was unwilling to answer questions and repeatedly invoked national security, including on matters the organisation said were unrelated to security.

DISREGARD FOR DUE PROCESS

“It is our view that the DIS cannot be reformed under such leadership that is still hung up on the old BDP way of doing things, that cares little about due process and accountability,” the BNFYL said.

It called on the UDC government to take immediate action against Magosi and other senior officials it believes are frustrating the administration’s reform agenda.

NOT ABOVE SCRUTINY

The BNF Youth League was not the only party that raised concerns. The BCPYL in a press release stressed that no public official should be exempt from scrutiny because of rank or position, calling for an independent investigation into all allegations involving the DIS director general. It further demanded that anyone found to have breached the law or public service ethics be held accountable, while calling for stronger oversight mechanisms to protect public institutions from abuse of power and political interference.