BOFEPUSU Shocked by Announcement Of New Salary Structure

In addition to negotiations still ongoing, the union federation says the Public Service Bargaining Council is not in place and several processes have yet to be completed



GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Federation of Public Sector Unions (BOFEPUSU) Secretary General, Robert Rabasimane, has expressed shock over the government’s recent ‘fan-shaped mode’

The government’s announcement of a new public service salary structure in the middle of negotiations with unions has taken the Botswana Federation of Public Sector Unions (BOFEPUSU) by surprise and “cannot be implemented before key processes are completed”, the Secretary General of BOFEPUSU, Robert Rabasimane, has said.

Rushed and premature

In an interview with The Botswana Gazette following the announcement by Minister of State President, Moeti Mohwasa, Rabasimane characterised the decision as rushed and premature.

“BOFEPUSU maintains that the new salary structure cannot be implemented before key processes are completed, including negotiations on operational aspects and the revival and operationalisation of the Public Service Bargaining Council,” Rabasimane said.

“The salary structure was initially scheduled for implementation in the 2021/22 financial year but was postponed due to ongoing negotiations.

“We are therefore shocked by the announcement that it will now take effect in April despite the negotiations not yet concluded.”

Lengthy process

According to BOFEPUSU, the agreement reached in the last negotiations was that the new salary structure would only be introduced once all necessary processes were completed.

“Even in April, we doubt that implementation will take place as reviving the bargaining council is a lengthy process,” said Rabasimane.

“As things stands, the constitution of the bargaining council is yet to be finalised and all the processes involved have specific timeframes.”

BOFEPUSU has also accused the government of misleading the public about the timeline for reviving the bargaining council.

“This is the second time that the government has misled the public by claiming that the bargaining council will be operational soon,” Rabasimane said.

By February 24

“Initially, they stated it would be functional within 100 days, which would have been by February 24. However, this has not materialised.”

BOFEPUSU’s concerns follow recent remarks by Mohwasa in Parliament that preparation of the new public service salary structure was at an advanced stage.

Presenting his ministry’s budget proposals, Mohwasa stated that the salary structure, which of a “fan-shaped mode,” would take effect in April this year.