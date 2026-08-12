Boko Blames Board For BR Woes

President Duma Boko has blamed Botswana Railways’ former board for frustrating a private-sector partnership he says could have helped turn around the loss-making parastatal.

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

President Duma Boko has turned his criticism on the former Botswana Railways (BR) board after the state-owned rail operator failed to meet his public promise of returning to profitability by the end of 2025.

Speaking at the Public Sector Leadership Conference this week, Boko said the board frustrated a private-sector partnership that, in his view, could have placed the struggling parastatal on a path to recovery.

BOARD BLAMED

The President accused some former board members of prioritising their influence within BR over decisions that could improve the organisation’s financial position. He suggested that some were reluctant to support the proposed partnership because they feared losing control over aspects of the parastatal’s operations.

His criticism comes months after he publicly declared that BR would be profitable by December 2025. Addressing a kgotla meeting in Ramotswa last year, Boko said: “By end of 2025 BR will be profitable, I declare and decree.”

LOSSES MOUNT

That deadline has passed while BR continues to struggle with losses, ageing infrastructure and inadequate rolling stock. Parliament was told in May that the railway accumulated an operating loss of P235 million between 2021 and 2024.

Losses stood at P90 million in 2021/22, falling to P45 million and P40 million in the subsequent two years before increasing to P60 million in 2024.

The operational picture is also strained. Of BR’s 1,155 wagons, fewer than 200 were reportedly operational, while only 11 of its 34 locomotives remained in service.

BAAITSE LINK

Boko did not name the investor involved in the rejected proposal. However, The Botswana Gazette understands that his comments relate to a P25 million contract involving businessman Shadrack “Shaduf” Baaitse’s company, Life Compass Botswana, which BR terminated in 2025.

The arrangement reportedly contemplated profit-sharing and capital injection, but BR argued that it unlawfully transferred functions reserved for the railway operator under the Botswana Railways Act. Baaitse challenged the termination in court.