Bomaid Boss Pedals For A Purpose

As cyclists prepare for an 800-kilometre charity ride, Bomaid’s chief executive is asking fellow leaders to invest in their health and the communities around them.

LEATHY LEE

Moraki Mokgosana does not consider himself a strong cyclist. Yet the Bomaid chief executive is preparing to ride about 800 kilometres from Jwaneng to Maun, putting his belief in fitness for a cause to the test.

The Albert Milton Foundation’s AM640+ Charity Cycle Challenge starts on Sunday, 20 September. Bomaid has contributed more than P100,000, with Mokgosana leading the corporate contingent as Chief Rider.

MAKING TIME

“I’m not a very strong cyclist, but I think I train very hard to try and get myself prepared for the event,” he said.

Mokgosana wants executives to make time for their health despite the pressure of their jobs.

“And we need to make time to look after our bodies,” he said.

His earlier charity efforts have included climbing Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds for the Cancer Association and cycling from Kasane to Gaborone, distributing donated books in about 10 villages.

A LIVING LEGACY

Named for the late Debswana managing director and keen cyclist Albert Milton, the challenge marks what would have been his 64th year. The foundation is also working towards establishing a national cycling academy.

Mokgosana never met Milton, but says riding alongside his former colleagues has helped him feel part of that legacy.

“But the true driver behind every kilometre is impact,” said foundation founder and trustee Albertinah Milton.

BEYOND THE FINISH

The ride ends at Bana Ba Letsatsi, which supports vulnerable children and young people in Maun. Bomaid and Chobe Holdings have donated and installed three water geysers there, with the handover scheduled for 24 September.

Customers can also convert Thrive with Bomaid App reward points into financial contributions for the challenge’s community projects.

“You do not have to cycle from Jwaneng to Maun to make a difference,” Mokgosana said.