BONELA Pushes for Condoms in Schools and Prisons 

Says reported cases show that sexual activities are common in prisons and in public schools

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Network on Ethics, Law and HIV/AIDS (BONELA) has called for free condom distribution in prisons and public schools to prevent HIV and teenage pregnancies.

This comes in response to rising cases of both consensual and non-consensual sex in prisons as well as increasing teenage pregnancies in public schools.

BONELA has made similar attempts in the past but without success. The advocacy group is now pinning its hopes on the human rights pitch of the new government of the Umbrella for Democratic Change.

Sex common in schools and prisons

According to the Executive Director of BONELA, Cindy Kelemi, reported cases show that sexual activities are common in prisons and in public schools.

She commended Botswana’s efforts to meet the UNAIDS target of 95/95/95 that aims for widespread HIV awareness and treatment, noting that while the country is currently at 95/98/98, it still falls short in reaching 100%.

Kelemi stressed the importance of providing prevention services, including condoms, especially within prisons, saying there have been cases where prisoners entered HIV-negative but left HIV-positive.

Govt’s human rights agenda

Speaking in an interview, she expressed hope that the new government will prioritise prison health, particularly in HIV prevention, given its human rights-focused agenda.

To that end, BONELA has submitted a report to the Assistant Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Augustine Nyatanga recommending access to condoms in prison.

While the previous government cited laws against same-gender sex, Kelemi noted that the relevant section of the Penal Code was struck down by the courts in a landmark Letsweletse Motshidiemang vs Attorney General case where it concluded that there was breach of the fundamental right to privacy.

School dropouts

Calling for better access to condoms in public schools, especially in the face of rising teenage pregnancies, she said the alarming number of school dropouts due to pregnancy is a clear sign that students are engaging in unprotected sex.

BONELA is advocating for policy changes that will ensure that students can access prevention services. Through the national human rights technical working group, the organisation hopes to advise the government on necessary shifts to improve HIV/AIDS prevention.

Kelemi dismissed the recent US embargo on African countries, including Botswana, as an excuse for not providing condoms in prisons and schools. She emphasised that providing these services is essential to achieving comprehensive HIV prevention.