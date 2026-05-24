BONU Ponders Taking Nurse Employment Crisis to Parly

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Botswana Nurses Union (BONU) has hinted that it may escalate its demands for the absorption and permanent employment of nurses and midwives to Parliament as the country continues to grapple with severe staffing shortages in the public health sector. BONU is challenging the government to table a formal Parliamentary request to facilitate the immediate employment of unemployed nurses and midwives across the country.

Speaking during the Nurses Day commemoration in Shakawe last week, BONU president Oreeditse Kelebakgosi said 797 qualified nurses and midwives remain unemployed despite mounting pressure on healthcare facilities nationwide.

Kelebakgosi highlighted the Okavango region as one of the hardest-hit areas, revealing that only eight midwives are serving a population estimated at between 130 000 and 200 000 people. He warned that the shortage continues to place immense strain on healthcare workers and compromises access to quality maternal and public healthcare services.