BOTSWANA CONFIRMS THE ARRIVAL OF THE PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE ON 14 AUGUST 2021

The Ministry of Health and Wellness wishes to inform members of the public that Botswana will receive 81,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on 14 August 2021. This consignment has been donated to the Government of Botswana by the United States Government through the COVAX dose sharing mechanism.

The arrival of this vaccine comes a few days after the country received other vaccine consignments like AstraZeneca on 8 August 2021 and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine which will arrive on 12 August 2021.

The ministry will communicate as and when dates of other vaccine arrivals get confirmed. Therefore, the nation will always be updated about both vaccine arrival dates and roll out programs.