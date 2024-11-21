Botswana Eyes Hemp For Economic Growth 

President Boko has boosting jobs, exports and sustainability in focus

GAZETTE REPORTER

The UDC government plans to position Botswana as a global leader in medicinal cannabis and industrial hemp industries, President Duma Boko has said.

Making his maiden State of the Nation Address yesterday (Tuesday), the President said the initiative is aimed at creating jobs, boosting exports and diversifying the nation’s economy.

Lucrative market

Through legalisation and regulation of cannabis cultivation, Botswana plans to tap into a market that is projected to grow from $57.18 billion in 2023 to $444.34 billion by 2030.

“By introducing hemp-based industries, we will create an entirely new economic sector, previously unknown to our republic,” Boko said.

Hemp bricks

The plan, according to the President, includes producing materials such as hempcrete, hemp bricks and hemp fibre panels to reduce the nation’s reliance on imported construction supplies.

This shift is expected to lower building costs while promoting sustainable and eco-friendly development.

Small scale farmers

Boko noted that cultivation of medicinal cannabis is another cornerstone of the initiative, which will provide opportunities for small scale farmers and attract foreign investment.

“Training programmes and support systems will help local farmers thrive in this lucrative market,” he said.

Botswana will join other African nations like South Africa, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Uganda and Malawi that have embraced cannabis and legalised it to drive economic growth.

A vision for the future

President Boko believes in addition to creating thousands of jobs and significantly boosting GDP, this strategy will position Botswana as a key player in the global cannabis industry.

“This is more than a plan; it’s a bold vision for our future,” he emphasised. “We’re not just diversifying our economy; we’re building industries that will sustain Botswana for generations to come.”

