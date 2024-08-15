Botswana joins 86 other signatories of Ukraine Peace Summit 

Ukraine president confirmed the development on Monday

The joint communique forges phased ending the war in Ukraine

BONGANI MALUNGA

Botswana is the latest country to sign a joint communique adopted at a Peace Summit that was held in Ukraine on 16 July.

Botswana’s retrospective decision to sign up for the joint communique was confirmed by Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky in a widely circulated video on his social media platforms last Monday.

The country has joined 86 others that are signatories to the joint communique. The initiative initially yielded 78 signatories in July but a host of countries have recently signed up to take the tally to 87.

Three key points

The joint communique focuses on three key points in the mission to end the war between Ukraine and Russia, namely nuclear safety, food security and complete release of prisoners of war and Ukrainian civilians currently in Russian captivity.

The proposed phased response to the war in Ukraine would ensure that the assistance of the international community avails food supplies to those affected by the war, justice for war crimes and supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Confirming Botswana as a new signatory, Zelensky stressed that defending the common principles of one country is defending the interests of all peace-loving countries around the world.

“We are expanding”

“We continue working on implementing our peace formula,” he announced in a video published on social network X (formerly known as Twitter). “Today, we have another new signature under the Peace Summit communique.

“Botswana has joined, and this is important as a signal to everyone in the world that we are expanding. No matter how difficult it may be, the circle of our partners of peace for Ukraine and everyone in the world who respects international law (is growing).

“I am pleased that the Republic of Botswana has joined the signing of the joint communique adopted at the Peace Summit. We highly value our friendly relations and Botswana’s significant contribution to maintaining global security and stability.

UN Charter

“By its actions, Botswana demonstrates a clear commitment to international law, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, as well as support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and its efforts to restore a just peace.”

Zelensky’s announcement was also endorsed by the Embassy of Ukraine in Gaborone that released a statement thanking the country for “upholding international law and standing with Ukraine and the global community”.

The two countries share friendly relations as demonstrated by the establishment of the Ukrainian Embassy to Botswana earlier this year.

