Botswana Life Insurance Limited cements Partnership with Amalgamated Workers Union

Botswana Life Insurance Limited once again displayed its commitment to growing further with Batswana. On the 2nd of September 2022 in Palapye, the insurer renewed their long-standing relationship with one of Botswana’s largest unions – the Amalgamated Workers Union.

The partnership aims to ensure that Botswana’s public workforce, which comprises a large demographic of the nation’s workers, remains financially secure and stable.

Said Botswana Insurance Holdings Group Executive Head of Business Development and Stakeholder Management, Thomas Masifhi: “As Botswana Life, we understand that leveraging partnerships and cooperation to make a tangible difference is not only valuable but imperative. We have indeed come a long way with the Amalgamated Union, and we are truly honoured to have the opportunity to continue supporting the Union and its members.”

Botswana Life’s partnership with the Amalgamated Union has been in effect since 2019 and continues to grow in leaps and bounds. This partnership includes the provision of products such as life and funeral cover, as well as Credit Life with the availability of an in-house actuarial to enable evidence-based product development so that the needs of clients are addressed and are relevant to current situations.

Furthermore, in 2021, Botswana Life donated P100,000 in COVID-19 relief funds to the union to support and make a positive impact on the lives of members of the union. Together the organisations have set out to ensure the long-term security and well-being of Botswana’s public workforce. The institutions remain aligned in recognising that all should be included and benefit from Botswana’s development and socio-economic growth.

Masifhi concluded: “Our strength as a business lies in our ability to partner with institutions who have stood out and shown themselves to be pillars of growth in our nation by continuously placing the needs of Batswana at the centre of all that they do. We recognise that unions form the cornerstone of a working society and help set quality standards for our nation’s workforce.”

Tebogo Keepetsoe

BIHL Group PR, Communications & Marketing Manager

tkeepetsoe@bihl.co.bw or +2673707429