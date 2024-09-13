Botswana Ranked 5th Best Nation With The Lowest Business Bribery Risks In Africa 

BONGANI MALUNGA

Botswana has been named in the top 10 of Africa’s best nations with the lowest business bribery risks.

According to the latest TRACE Bribery Risk Matrix report, Botswana is ranked as the fifth best nation in terms of low business bribery risks on the African continent.

Global publication Business Insider Africa reported that Africa is prone to corruption as the risk of business bribery is high due to little or no institutional oversight.

194 jurisdictions

The TRACE Bribery Risk Index is a platform that analyses business bribery risks on a global scale. The Index examines how African countries react to business bribery as it assesses 194 jurisdictions, territories and regions.

The Index gives a score based on four factors, namely business interactions with government, anti-bribery deterrence, government and civil service transparency and capacity for civil society oversight.

The Seychelles is the highest-ranking nation on the list with a score of 36. South Africa is the second ranked nation on the list with a score of 39. Cape Verde follows in the third spot while Lesotho is situated on the fourth spot.

Global perspective

Botswana comes in at the fifth spot with a score of 44. Namibia, Mauritius, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia round off the top 10 of the list.

In terms of the global perspective of the list, Botswana is ranked 73rd in the world out of 194 countries. Equatorial Guinea is the lowest ranked African nation in the 191st spot while North Korea is the lowest ranked nation on the list (194th).