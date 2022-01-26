Botswana Slides down Corruption Rankings

Ranks Africa’s 3rd least corrupt under Masisi

Botswana has gone FIVE spots down

Botswana was once the least corrupt African nation

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

Corruption has reportedly risen in Botswana since President Mokgweetsi Masisi assumed power in April 2018. This is according to the Transparency International. Botswana, a country that was once placed as the least corrupt in Africa is now third and 45th out of a total 180 countries worldwide.

This world corruption index revealed these figures in their latest report released yesterday (Tuesday).

Transparency International is a global movement working in over 100 countries to end the injustice of corruption. The data on corruption ratings is collected through a variety of reputable institutions, including the World Bank and the World Economic Forum. The report states that many countries have used the COVID-19 as a scapegoat for looting public funds.

The 2021 report shows that Botswana’s Corruption Perception Index (CIP) score has declined compared to the other previous years. Botswana’s current CIP score stands at 55 out of 100. This is a five-points decline compared to the 60/100 rating recorded in 2020. The decline is also the worst that the country has ever recorded since it was introduced to the Transparency International ratings in 2012.

Nonetheless, the country is ranked Africa’s third least corrupt nation after Seychelles and Cabo Verde. The reports reveals that corruption begun to worsen in Botswana just before former president Ian Khama handed over to Masisi, this is between the years 2017 and 2018. Its highest CIP score ever stands at 65/100 that was recorded in 2012 but the ratings continued to decline between the years 2013-2016.

The Transparency International focus on issues with the greatest impact on people’s lives and hold the powerful to account for the common good. “Through our advocacy, campaigning and research, we work to expose the systems and networks that enable corruption to expose the systems and networks that enable corruption to thrive, demanding greater transparency and integrity in all areas of public life.”

Meanwhile Masisi’s administration has faced numerous reports and allegations of corruption and lack of respect for the rule of law, whilst there has not been any damaging evidence brought forward, opposition parties have used it against Masisi and the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).