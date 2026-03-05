Botswana Stands Firm on ‘Risky’ US Health Deal

This is despite a wave of rejections by other African countries

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Botswana has reiterated that it is under no pressure and has no intentions of withdrawing from a controversial United States-backed health funding agreement, despite a wave of rejections by other African countries.

Signed in December last year, the agreement has sparked debate across the continent over potential hidden conditions. Critics have expressed concerns about clauses on data sharing, program oversight, and foreign influence on national health decisions labeling it ‘risky’. However, Botswana’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has sought to allay these fears.

BOTSWANA NOT WITHDRAWING

Speaking to The Botswana Gazette, the Ministry of Health spokesperson Dr Christopher Nyanga emphasized that Botswana remains committed to the agreement. “The aim of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is to strengthen laboratory systems, support procurement of medicines and medical commodities, and enhance the country’s health data systems,” Dr Nyanga said.

He added that while other African nations are opting out of similar arrangements, Botswana has no plans to follow suit. “Botswana and the United States have enjoyed strong bilateral relations for many years, particularly in the health sector. The US has been supportive in areas such as HIV/AIDS response, tuberculosis treatment and management, as well as community health and health systems strengthening. Botswana therefore has no intentions of withdrawing. We wish to emphasize once more that Botswana did not relinquish its rights and control of its data,” Dr Nyanga stated.

NEGOTIATIONS TERMINATED ACROSS AFRICA

Across Africa, several countries, including Zimbabwe and Zambia, have terminated negotiations over US-backed health funding frameworks, citing concerns about national autonomy and the protection of patient data. Observers have warned that while the financial support is substantial, such agreements could limit governments’ ability to independently design public health policies tailored to local needs.

“There is a growing sentiment across Africa that health partnerships must be based on equality and mutual respect,” said a regional policy expert. “Governments are becoming more cautious about agreements that may undermine public trust or national autonomy.”