Botswana Trust Under Strain

An Afrobarometer report points to weak interpersonal trust, concerns over equality before the law and strong support for restricting foreign job seekers.

GAZETTE REPORTER

A new Afrobarometer report has painted a troubling picture of social cohesion in Botswana, pointing to weak interpersonal trust, social distance and concerns about equality before the law.

The report, Social Cohesion in Africa: Bonds, Belonging and the Common Good, identifies Botswana as a striking outlier in interpersonal trust, with confidence weakening sharply as relationships extend beyond people’s immediate social circles.

Family Trust

According to Afrobarometer, only 38 percent of Batswana surveyed said they trust members of their own families.

That compares with 99 percent in Senegal, Mali and Madagascar, and 98 percent in Comoros.

Afrobarometer says trust generally weakens as social distance increases, but Botswana consistently ranks among the least trusting countries measured.

Only 23 percent of Batswana said they trust people from other ethnic groups, placing Botswana among the continent’s weakest performers in what the report describes as “bridging trust”.

Law And Power

The findings also raise concerns about whether justice is administered equally and independently.

Twenty-nine percent of Batswana said judges and magistrates often or always give priority to the influence of political leaders, Government officials and other powerful individuals rather than following the law.

A further 38 percent said people are often or always treated unequally before the law.

Foreign Neighbours

Attitudes towards immigrants, foreign workers and refugees show a mix of tolerance and economic anxiety.

Only 28 percent of respondents said they would dislike having immigrants or foreign workers as neighbours, while 36 percent said they would dislike having refugees fleeing political violence or persecution as neighbours.

Afrobarometer cautions that tolerance of social differences should not automatically be interpreted as trust.

Job Seekers

Economic concerns appear to drive much of the resistance to immigration. Only 37 percent of respondents said the arrival of foreigners who live and work in Botswana for several years is fairly good or very good for the economy.

By contrast, 55 percent regard their arrival as fairly bad or very bad for the economy.

The report found that 68 percent of Batswana believe the country should allow fewer or no job seekers from other countries to come and live and work in Botswana.