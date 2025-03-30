BPP Wants Meeting With Boko Over Ntsima

The BPP – which is a contracting partner in the Umbrella for Democratic Change – holds that Tiroeaone Ntsima was appointed to the cabinet by a dint of being its member and seems intent on obtaining his outer because he is considered too recalcitrant for reconciliation

GAZETTE REPORTER

Leaders of the Botswana Peoples Party (BPP) intend to meet with the president of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), Duma Boko, about the fate of the MP for Francistown East and Minister of Trade and Entrepreneurship, Tiroeaone Ntsima, who was expelled from the BPP recently.

Meeting with Boko

According to the Secretary General of the BPP, Venta Galetshabiwe, Ntsima’s cabinet slot belongs to the BPP and should therefore be decided within the confines of the UDC.

“We have lost an MP but, most importantly, the cabinet slot that he got because of being a BPP member,” Galetshabiwe said in an interview.

“It is worth noting that though it was Boko who appointed Ntsima a cabinet minister, the appointment was proportionally aligned with representation from coalition partners.

“Therefore, Ntsima benefitted because of the BPP. That is why we intend to meet Boko and discuss his expulsion, and by extension the cabinet slot that he currently holds.

“Since Ntsima was a beneficiary of the party that he is no longer a member of, his cabinet post also has to be decided upon. Despite being aggrieved, all the power lies with Boko to decide.”

No Reconciliation

Galetshabiwe ruled out reconciliation with Ntsima, saying that he displayed contempt during his time of suspension. “We do not have any obligation to reconcile with him because of his contemptuous behaviour,” he said.

“I do not think he himself is interested in reconciliation because the disciplinary hearing that he shunned was meant to extend natural justice to him and he could have used it to apologise.

“Therefore, if there are any chance of reconciliation at this stage, it is for Ntsima to approach us because his behaviour has been contemptuous.

“Besides, he undermined the party when he was supposed to be a unifying factor by virtue of being the secretary general.”

Expulsion and Misconduct

Ntsima was expelled from the BPP together with two councillors following a 45-day suspension over allegations of misconduct.

Reached for comment this week, Ntsima declined to speak on the matter.