Budget Cuts Trigger Ageing Crisis

A new report argues that government spending cuts risk worsening inequality at a time when demand for healthcare and elder care is rising

GAZETTE REPORTER

A worsening economic downturn and government austerity measures announced earlier this year in the budget speech by Minister of Finance Ndaba Gaolathe are reportedly pushing Botswana toward a deepening ageing crisis, with elderly citizens increasingly exposed to poverty and weakened public support systems.

This is according to a new study titled Botswana Elder Care Spending During Fiscal Consolidation, which warns that fiscal tightening, introduced in response to declining diamond revenues, may be worsening inequality and undermining care for older persons.

The report, authored by University of Cape Town Professor Elena Moore and Wits University researcher Thokozile Madonko, argues that Botswana’s current fiscal consolidation path risks reducing already limited social protection at a time when demand for elderly care is rising.

“We argue that Botswana’s current economic path of fiscal consolidation and austerity is likely to harm the provision of social protection and care for older persons in the short term,” the report states.

LIFE EXPECTANCY

The researchers say longer life expectancy is increasing pressure on healthcare services, home-based care and social welfare systems. This is happening while government spending is being curtailed to stabilise public finances following a projected 0.4 percent economic contraction in 2026 linked to a slowdown in diamond production.

The report notes that even with the Old Age Pension programme, nearly 12 percent of older persons still live in extreme poverty. Many survive on household incomes as low as P2,230 per month, with food insecurity emerging as a major concern. About 44 percent of elderly households reported reducing meals due to insufficient food supplies.

RURAL AREAS

Rural areas are particularly affected, where 68 percent of older persons reside. Only 46 percent of rural elderly households have access to piped water, while 18 percent lack basic toilet facilities. Researchers warn that poor infrastructure is increasing the burden on families caring for ageing relatives.

Botswana’s healthcare system is also under pressure, with just 0.38 doctors per 1,000 people compared to the World Health Organization recommendation of 4.5 per 1,000. Limited hospital capacity further constrains access to essential services for older citizens.

The report argues that stronger investment in social protection, disability allowances, transport support and home-based care could help address these gaps while creating jobs and stimulating economic growth.

“Investment in creating quality public-sector jobs within social protection should not be viewed as a cost but rather as a contributor to higher employment in Botswana and broader economic growth,” the report states.

The study concludes that unless Botswana prioritises elder care within its fiscal strategy, the country risks deepening poverty, widening inequality and leaving thousands of elderly citizens without adequate care or dignity in old age.