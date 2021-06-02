BURS closes in on construction Tycoon

Docket handed over to BURS legal department

Tycoon’s company probed for P80m in tax fraud

Tycoon could face money laundering and tax evasion charges

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

The Botswana Unified Revenue Service (BURS) is finalising charges against Sunshine Construction over unpaid taxes which are believed to be in the region of P80 million, The Botswana Gazette has established.

The company is owned by construction mogul, Jian Liu. It is reported that the company’s dossier has been handed over to BURS’ legal department to compile tax evasion and money laundering charges.

According to documents seen by The Botswana Gazette, investigations show that the company made several false tax declarations between 2010 and 2018. In the process, over P100 million was transferred to a bank account in Canada where Liu’s family is said to be residing. Liu is also believed to have invested in property in Canada and the USA.

Investigating sources say BURS believes that Sunshine Construction had a turnover of around P500 million between 2010 and 2018 but only P7.5 million was surrendered in tax to BURS. Records also show that Sunshine Construction won tenders from Botswana Housing Corporation (BHC) worth more than P200 million.

It is believed that BURS has established that the company owes over P80 million in taxes, including accumulated interest.

Liu has previously denied all allegations of financial crimes for which he is being investigated. He instead points a finger at his former General Manager, his Accountant, his Cashier and his Site Foreman.

Liu and his company came under the spotlight when he was raided by BURS in March 2020. Investigating sources alleged that he was found in possession of more than a P1 million in hard cash at the time of the raid.

BURS General Manager (responsible for) Investigations, Compliance and Enforcement (ICE), Kaone Molapo, was unavailable for comment at the time of going to press.