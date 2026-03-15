Bus Operators Reject Mokgware Claims

The Botswana Bus Operators Association has rejected claims by Minister Mokgware that long-distance bus drivers are overworked

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Botswana Bus Operators Association (BBOA) has dismissed claims by the Minister of Labour and Home Affairs, Pius Mokgware, that long-distance bus operators are violating labour laws by overworking drivers.

During debates on the 2026/27 budget estimates, Mokgware said some long-distance bus operators fail to comply with the Employment Act, particularly provisions regulating working hours and overtime. He warned that drivers working excessive hours without adequate rest pose serious safety risks to passengers.

Under the Employment Act, employees are expected to work no more than nine hours a day or 45 hours a week, with additional hours treated as overtime and compensated accordingly. Mokgware cited a 2022 labour assessment that identified instances where drivers traveled long distances continuously without sufficient rest or proper overtime compensation, describing such practices as worker exploitation.

BBOA CHALLENGES ALLEGATIONS

BBOA chairman, Tirafalo Mponang criticized Mokgware’s remarks in an interview with The Botswana Gazette, accusing the minister of tarnishing the reputation of bus companies and challenging him to provide evidence.

“He is not telling the truth,” Mponang said, insisting that operators comply with labour regulations and have systems in place to ensure driver safety. He warned that the comments could damage the image of the transport industry.

DRIVER SAFETY MEASURES IN PLACE

Long-distance buses typically operate with two drivers who alternate during journeys to prevent fatigue. “Drivers usually change after about 400 kilometers to ensure safety,” Mponang explained.

Previously, relieving drivers waited along the route before taking over, but operators adjusted the system after discovering some waiting drivers consumed alcohol before driving. Now, both drivers depart together, with the second resting on overnight trips and taking over after the first has covered roughly 400 kilometers.

OVERTIME COMPENSATION EXPLAINED

Regarding overtime, Mponang said drivers are compensated for extra trips. When drivers undertake additional journeys beyond their normal schedules, they receive two-thirds of the overtime wage recommended under the Employment Act.

“As long as there is an extra trip, regardless of the nine-hour limit, we compensate them,” he said.

MINISTER EMPHASIZES ENFORCEMENT

Mokgware said the ministry remains concerned about compliance with labour laws, noting that fatigued drivers increase the risk of road accidents. He stressed that companies found violating regulations could face enforcement action, underscoring the importance of protecting both workers and public safety.

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