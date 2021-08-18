Cabinet Exit Beckons For Mokgethi, Moatlhodi

BDP is likely to be accused of male chauvinism

BDP lacks consistency and fairness- Mohwasa

MPHO MATSHEDISO

The Member of Parliament for Tonota, Pono Moatlhodi is likely to be demoted from his position as Deputy Speaker of parliament following mounting pressure from the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) backbenchers to get rid of him because of his impending court case.

Moatlhodi is facing assault charges after allegedly unleashing a vicious dog to bite one Kesego Olekantse causing him puncture wounds and bruises on his face and body in January of 2019 contrary to the Children’s Act. The BDP back benchers are also rooting for the suspension of Gaborone Bonnington North, Member of Parliament Annah Mokgethi who is facing high court charges to give proper accounting records of the late Abdul Joseph’s multimillion pula estate.

The spokesperson for the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), Moeti Mohwasa has welcomed the news to suspend the duo as fair, “I believe what they are pushing for is a precautionary suspension taking into account the decision that the party took regarding Majaga.”

The veteran spokesperson has said the expectation is that the people we vote into power should be above reproach. “When they fall short we expect them to out of their own volition and respect for their positions, ask to be given leave of absence to clear whatever cloud would be hanging over their heads.”

While Pono Moatlhodi has vehemently the denied possibility of him stepping down as Deputy Speaker of Parliament and dismissed the news as mere rumors, efforts to reach Annah Mokgethi proved futile as her phone rang unanswered and she did not respond to questions left by the Gazette.

The Member of Parliament for Sefhare-Ramokgonami, Dr Kesitegile Gobotswang has slammed the BDP back benchers’ failure to block Pono Moatlhodi’s appointment initially as Deputy Speaker in the first place as a serious error of judgement on their part, “They must be consistent if they expect to be taken seriously. They can easily be accused of male chauvinism.”

While the BDP chief whip, Liakat Kablay has denied knowledge of the alleged attempt to oust the duo from cabinet, media reports have suggested the two could be on their way out following the suspension of Polson Majaga from the BDP in May of 2020 during his defilement case.

Responding to a questionnaire from the Botswana Gazette this week, Kablay said, “First time ke utlwa sir,” meaning, “It is the first time I am hearing that.” Quizzed further on whether the two will be suspended from their cabinet positions the outspoken Member of Parliament for Letlhakeng/Lephepe did not entertain any more questions fielded by the Gazette.