Cabinet Reshuffle Looms After Primaries

Serame, Moagi likely to stay put

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

President Mokgweetsi Masisi is said to be considering a cabinet reshuffle following recent results of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) primary elections.

According to reliable sources, several ministers, particularly those who lost in the primaries, could removed from their positions.

This shake-up is being mooted as President Masisi and his government attempt to revitalise service delivery in the lead-up to the general elections in October.

A committed cabinet

A source familiar with the situation has remarked: “After a minister loses Bulela di Tswe, their attitude changes completely. But right now we need ministers who can actively push government initiatives as we head into general elections where delivery is crucial.”

This sentiment underscores the importance of having a dynamic and committed cabinet team during this critical period.

The ministers who lost their primary contests include Peggy Serame, Molebatsi Molebatsi, Machana Shamukini, Billy Buti, Talitah Monnakgotla, Lefoko Moagi and Nnaniki Makwinja.

Serame and Moagi

But inspite of their losses, there is speculation that Serame and Moagi may retain their positions due to their close relationship with President Masisi and their strong performance in their respective ministries.

If the Botswana Democratic Party wins the general elections in October, it is also possible that they could return to the National Assembly as Specially Elected Members of Parliament (SEMPs).

The Assistant Minister of State President Boitumelo Gofhamodimo – who is currently a SEMP – is expected to survive the anticipated reshuffle.

Hot topic of conversation

The potential reshuffle follows rumours that the President had considered reorganising his cabinet earlier this year due to dissatisfaction with some ministers’ performance but was advised against it for fears of instability in an election year.

The reshuffle being mooted is a hot topic of conversation among Batswana, with many speculating about the possible new faces in the cabinet and the future direction of the government.